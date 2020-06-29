4940 1ST AVENUE S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Adorable South / Central St Pete bungalow completely redone residing on a lot and a half. New hurricane impact windows, new 30 year dimensional shingle roof, new A/C, new bathroom and kitchen. Original wood floors and ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, with a spacious mud/laundry room. Just minutes from downtown St Pete and a measly 10 minutes to St Pete Beach and Treasure Island. This home has a huge backyard with mango trees and matured landscaping. This home has a driveway, street parking, a carport and alley access to the fenced in backyard. It also has two ample sized storage spaces in the backyard.