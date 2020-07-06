491 1ST STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Downtown St. Pete condo in highly sought after 55+ Community, furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit in the Waterfront Park complex. Directly across the street from the Dali Museum and Mahaffey Theater. Well maintained complex and unit. Easy access first-floor condo with covered patio. Enjoy that "old Florida" feel in this classic 1940's community. Take a sunrise walk across the street by the bay walk, Bike around the vibrant city, shop in the numerous boutiques and stores walking distance from your front door, dine in one of the nearby award winning restaurants. Life is easy and convenient in this amazing location. AND the price can't be beat!

Rent includes electricity, water, sewer and trash. Ideal location for culture lovers, boaters, pilots, and sports fans: close to Albert

Witted Airport,mulitple Museums and Theaters, USF, Al Lang Stadium - Home to the Rowdies, and the popular Saturday fresh markets. Off-street reserved parking also included. No pets allowed. Renters and occupants must be 55 or older. Hurry, this listing will not last long. Make this fabulous condo your new home!