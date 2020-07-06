All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 491 1ST STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
491 1ST STREET S
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:38 AM

491 1ST STREET S

491 1st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

491 1st Street Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
media room
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Downtown St. Pete condo in highly sought after 55+ Community, furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit in the Waterfront Park complex. Directly across the street from the Dali Museum and Mahaffey Theater. Well maintained complex and unit. Easy access first-floor condo with covered patio. Enjoy that "old Florida" feel in this classic 1940's community. Take a sunrise walk across the street by the bay walk, Bike around the vibrant city, shop in the numerous boutiques and stores walking distance from your front door, dine in one of the nearby award winning restaurants. Life is easy and convenient in this amazing location. AND the price can't be beat!
Rent includes electricity, water, sewer and trash. Ideal location for culture lovers, boaters, pilots, and sports fans: close to Albert
Witted Airport,mulitple Museums and Theaters, USF, Al Lang Stadium - Home to the Rowdies, and the popular Saturday fresh markets. Off-street reserved parking also included. No pets allowed. Renters and occupants must be 55 or older. Hurry, this listing will not last long. Make this fabulous condo your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 1ST STREET S have any available units?
491 1ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 491 1ST STREET S have?
Some of 491 1ST STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 1ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
491 1ST STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 1ST STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 491 1ST STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 491 1ST STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 491 1ST STREET S offers parking.
Does 491 1ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 1ST STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 1ST STREET S have a pool?
No, 491 1ST STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 491 1ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 491 1ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 491 1ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 1ST STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus