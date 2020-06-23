4902 38TH WAY S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool shuffle board sauna tennis court

Waterfront, 1 bedroom 1 -1/2 bath Condo, ready for immediate occupancy located in the Moorings of Maximo. Water views from living room and bedroom, each providing access to screened back patio overlooking the water! Community features include a clubhouse, heated pool, tennis courts, shuffle board court, and fishing dock. For the boating enthusiast, a newly renovated Maximo Marina is nextdoor or park your boat along the dock (1 day only). Located near the Gulf Beaches, short drive to shopping and restaurants, 5 minutes to Eckerd College, and 15 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg. Moorings of Maximo is not a 55+ community.