Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Looking for the perfect house? Here it is! This 3/2 has been fully renovated. New and updated kitchen with granite countertops. Bathrooms updated with granite tops, Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Gated backyard. Perfect location. Close to beaches, schools, and shopping. Quiet neighborhood. You don't want to miss this beauty. Yard care included in the monthly rent. Apply now. Owner pays for yard care. More finished pictures to come soon.