Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

TINY HOUSE!!! Fun and fantastic cottage with fenced yard, patio and great inside features, including living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Corner bar is a nice casual dining area. Bedroom will accommodate a king bed. Bonus room could be an office or den. Cozy kitchen has room for a small bistro table. Located just a few blocks from 54th Ave N interchange of I-275. FIRST and LAST MONTH RENT REQUIRED, plus security deposit. No pets, please.