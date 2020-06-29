All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4818 Burlington Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4818 Burlington Ave N
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

4818 Burlington Ave N

4818 Burlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4818 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic bungalow with tons of character and curb appeal! This large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom craftsman home features a fireplace, large bedrooms, crown molding, built-in cabinets and shelving and a dining area. The yard has been landscaped into an oasis and gardeners dream! The home is completely surrounded by privacy fencing and has an alley at the rear. The home is located in Central Oak Park Neighborhood which is centrally located just a couple of miles from downtown and 5 miles from the beaches. Freshly painted interior and brand new central AC!! Washer and Dryer included. Come take a look for yourself. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 2 mature pets may be considered with additional pet rent and pet deposit.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 Burlington Ave N have any available units?
4818 Burlington Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4818 Burlington Ave N have?
Some of 4818 Burlington Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 Burlington Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Burlington Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Burlington Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4818 Burlington Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4818 Burlington Ave N offer parking?
No, 4818 Burlington Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4818 Burlington Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4818 Burlington Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Burlington Ave N have a pool?
No, 4818 Burlington Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4818 Burlington Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4818 Burlington Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Burlington Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 Burlington Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus