4818 Burlington Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Historic bungalow with tons of character and curb appeal! This large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom craftsman home features a fireplace, large bedrooms, crown molding, built-in cabinets and shelving and a dining area. The yard has been landscaped into an oasis and gardeners dream! The home is completely surrounded by privacy fencing and has an alley at the rear. The home is located in Central Oak Park Neighborhood which is centrally located just a couple of miles from downtown and 5 miles from the beaches. Freshly painted interior and brand new central AC!! Washer and Dryer included. Come take a look for yourself. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 2 mature pets may be considered with additional pet rent and pet deposit.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

$235 Move-In Admin Fee.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609