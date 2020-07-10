4812 Cobia Dr SE D

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Waterfront, Gated community only 4mi. from downtown St. Pete 2 Br 1 ba 2nd FL - Waterfront, gated community on salt water canal. 2nd floor in South Village of Waterside Condos. We are only 4 miles to the heart of downtown St. Petersburg.



Beautiful tiled floors, very spacious unit that overlooks a private lake with lots of green spaces, close to 1 of 2 pools and fitness center. Washer/dryer included.



Community is surrounded by Tampa Bay, tropical lush landscaping, tennis, volleyball, pickle-ball, 2 swimming pools, one on open bay heated and hot tub that look directly into the bay, gorgeous scenery! Sports bar on 2nd floor of yacht club, state of the art fitness center, fishing pier and lots of seawall to watch nature.



We have it all, come live the good life of Waterside S. Village Condos!



(RLNE4102970)