Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

4801 13TH AVENUE N

4801 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4801 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
AVAILABLE 4/1/20!! JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! Furnished 3/1 home with great outdoor area including deck and covered patio! Large kitchen with separate dining room - Huge living room with bookshelves - ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER including wireless internet and cable tv - Owner resides in separate efficiency unit at property 7 months out of the year - Property is managed by Property Track.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4801 13TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 13TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4801 13TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 13TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4801 13TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 13TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4801 13TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4801 13TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 4801 13TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 4801 13TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4801 13TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 13TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4801 13TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4801 13TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4801 13TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 13TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 13TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
