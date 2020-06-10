4801 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Disston Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
AVAILABLE 4/1/20!! JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! Furnished 3/1 home with great outdoor area including deck and covered patio! Large kitchen with separate dining room - Huge living room with bookshelves - ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER including wireless internet and cable tv - Owner resides in separate efficiency unit at property 7 months out of the year - Property is managed by Property Track.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4801 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4801 13TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.