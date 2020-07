Amenities

Nice one bedroom ground floor unit in the resort community of Waterside South. Features luxury vinyl plank flooring and ceramic tile. Pets are allowed, two max, and there are community HOA breed restrictions. No smoking. One year lease minimum. Heated community pool and hot tub, tennis courts, and fitness center. Basic cable included. Available February 1st., 2019.