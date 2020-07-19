All apartments in St. Petersburg
4784 BEACH DRIVE SE

4784 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4784 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Nice ground floor waterfront unit with open, pavered patio- perfect for entertaining. Waterside at Coquina Key South has 2 community swimming pools, a tennis court, fitness center, laundry facility, yacht club lounge/bar overlooking the bay and 24 hour staffed guard gate. Minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg, USF, parks, shopping and dining. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in. Small pet allowed with owner approval and non refundable pet fee. Tenant Occupied until November 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
4784 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4784 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4784 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
