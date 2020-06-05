All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 25 2019 at 8:54 AM

4744 10th Avenue North

4744 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4744 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available March 17th-June 18th. $500 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 10th Avenue North have any available units?
4744 10th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4744 10th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4744 10th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 10th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 4744 10th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4744 10th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 4744 10th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 4744 10th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 10th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 10th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4744 10th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4744 10th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4744 10th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 10th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4744 10th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4744 10th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4744 10th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
