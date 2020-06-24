4740 4th Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredibly spacious open beach style home in St. Pete. 2/2 with Den and 1 car garage. This is great home on a wonderful corner lot with a huge yard and a massive wood deck to hang out and have social events on the grill. Attached garage or shop with tons of room for storage. Huge living room, upgraded fans and fixtures throughout. This neighborhood is bounded on the east by Big Bayou and Little Bayou, both of which open into Tampa Bay. All residents have access to the water via one of the three water front parks. A boat ramp is available at Grand View Park, fishing is good along Sunrise Park, and a bit of natural Florida may be found in Little Bayou Park. Cook Park is great for a shaded stroll as well!Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.