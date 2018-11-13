4727 5th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Finished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Office In A Great Location in St Petersburg FL - This completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home includes a separate office, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, a rear deck for entertaining, a fenced yard, and a rear carport. The home has wood floors throughout, new kitchen and bathroom, new central AC, new windows, etc.



The house is located in a good area of St Petersburg, equal distance between downtown St Pete and the beaches. About 10 minutes in each direction.



Tenant pays for water, electric, and grass service. Non-aggressive pets are welcome with a pet fee.



