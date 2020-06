Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming, sunny, well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath house for rent. Quiet residential road in Central Oak Park, St Pete's. Hardwood and tile floors, spacious living room areas. Unfurnished, but includes washer and dryer. Great area, close to thriving downtown in one direction and minutes from the beach in the other. Large yard, room to store a boat etc, alley access, small workshop, low maintenance yard with mature trees and gazebo.