Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow style home in the heart of St. Petersburg. Outstanding curb appeal in an ideal St. Petersburg neighborhood. This property has all the charm you have been looking for. Attached single car garage off the back of the property with alley access. Gorgeous oversized deck overlooking the backyard that could easily be a seperate living space for the whole family. Orignial hardwood flooring throughout much of the property. A must see to truly appreciate.