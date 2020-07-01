4710 24TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Spacious 3/1 home near desirable Gulfport area. Come view this beautiful, newly updated home. This home features a beautiful kitchen with new granite countertops, new wood cabinets, and new appliances, new carpet in all the bedrooms, new paint throughout, and updated bath. This home also has indoor laundry hook ups, one car driveway, and a fully fenced backyard. Minutes to Gulfport, downtown St.Pete, shopping, beaches, and I-275. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing fee prior to move in.