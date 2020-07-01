All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

4710 24TH AVENUE S

4710 24th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4710 24th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3/1 home near desirable Gulfport area. Come view this beautiful, newly updated home. This home features a beautiful kitchen with new granite countertops, new wood cabinets, and new appliances, new carpet in all the bedrooms, new paint throughout, and updated bath. This home also has indoor laundry hook ups, one car driveway, and a fully fenced backyard. Minutes to Gulfport, downtown St.Pete, shopping, beaches, and I-275. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing fee prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 24TH AVENUE S have any available units?
4710 24TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 24TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 4710 24TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 24TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
4710 24TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 24TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 4710 24TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4710 24TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 4710 24TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 4710 24TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 24TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 24TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 4710 24TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 4710 24TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 4710 24TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 24TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 24TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

