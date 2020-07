Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated home just a block from the Marina, a bike ride to Gulfport Beach. This 4/2 block home is turn key and ready for any tenant. New HVAC, all new appliances, custom kitchen and bathrooms and so much more! No carpet in this home, beautiful waterproof high quality laminate throughout the entire house.