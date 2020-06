Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 BR/1 BA home comes with a one car garage and fenced backyard. There is vinyl, carpet and wood flooring throughout the home. This home features: washer & dryer in garage, ceiling fans, central heating and air, has mature landscape. Located near I-275 and HWY 687 with plenty of restaurants and shops near by.