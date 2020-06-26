4630 2nd Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a beautifully completely rehabbed home ready for a new family! The house has new: roof, wind resistant windows and doors, HVAC system, ceiling insulation, floors, textured walls, LED lighting, paint inside and out, bathrooms, kitchen and all appliances including washer and dryer and bathroom fixtures. Attached single car garage is large at 16GÇÖ X 20GÇÖ. The home sits on a one and one half sized lot. Plenty of parking is available front and back including a paved front driveway. Updated electric panel.



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.