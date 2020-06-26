All apartments in St. Petersburg
4630 2nd Ave S
Last updated April 17 2019 at 3:05 AM

4630 2nd Ave S

4630 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4630 2nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a beautifully completely rehabbed home ready for a new family! The house has new: roof, wind resistant windows and doors, HVAC system, ceiling insulation, floors, textured walls, LED lighting, paint inside and out, bathrooms, kitchen and all appliances including washer and dryer and bathroom fixtures. Attached single car garage is large at 16GÇÖ X 20GÇÖ. The home sits on a one and one half sized lot. Plenty of parking is available front and back including a paved front driveway. Updated electric panel.

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 2nd Ave S have any available units?
4630 2nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 2nd Ave S have?
Some of 4630 2nd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 2nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4630 2nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 2nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4630 2nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4630 2nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4630 2nd Ave S offers parking.
Does 4630 2nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4630 2nd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 2nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 4630 2nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4630 2nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4630 2nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 2nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 2nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
