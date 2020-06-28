4619 10TH AVENUE S

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated ceiling fan game room range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport game room on-site laundry parking

5/1 St. Pete Rental! This spacious home has been renovated and features tile flooring, ceiling fans and neutral color decor. Enjoy the company of family and friends as you cook in the open space kitchen. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The large bedroom off the laundry room could also be used as a game room or family room. Bathroom has been updated with tile floors, walls and vanity. Access the carport and parking area from the rear alley and enter into the laundry room. Convenient to shopping and public transportation.