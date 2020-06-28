All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4619 10TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4619 10TH AVENUE S
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:19 PM

4619 10TH AVENUE S

4619 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4619 10th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
game room
on-site laundry
parking
5/1 St. Pete Rental! This spacious home has been renovated and features tile flooring, ceiling fans and neutral color decor. Enjoy the company of family and friends as you cook in the open space kitchen. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The large bedroom off the laundry room could also be used as a game room or family room. Bathroom has been updated with tile floors, walls and vanity. Access the carport and parking area from the rear alley and enter into the laundry room. Convenient to shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 10TH AVENUE S have any available units?
4619 10TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4619 10TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 4619 10TH AVENUE S's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 10TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
4619 10TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 10TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 4619 10TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4619 10TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 4619 10TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 4619 10TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 10TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 10TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 4619 10TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 4619 10TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 4619 10TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 10TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 10TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus