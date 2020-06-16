All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:07 AM

4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE

4611 Overlook Drive Northeast · (727) 480-5028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4611 Overlook Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Venetian Isles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2788 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tenant Occupied.
Come see this immaculate three story 3 bedroom/4 bathroom townhouse in Venetian Isle with private elevator and 2 car garage. Its just a few miles to downtown St Pete and the water.
1st floor is an open flexible living space with a full bathroom that can be used as a 4th bedroom/office/entertainment area. Walk through the sliding glass doors to the exterior landscaped enclosed paved patio or take the spiral staircase to the second floor.
Second floor is an open plan with Kitchen,dining, and balcony over looking the patio below.
The 3rd story includes a large bedroom with a full bath and additional storage place, laundry room, as well as the master suite. The master suite has wood flooring and high ceilings including a large bathroom with separate shower and tub, double vanity and walk in organized closet.Call Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have any available units?
4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have?
Some of 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE does offer parking.
Does 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
