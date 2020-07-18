All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

4611 Overlook Dr NE

4611 Overlook Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4611 Overlook Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Venetian Isles

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contact Kyle Jones 727-480-5028 for a showing:
Come see this immaculate three story 3 bedroom/4 bathroom townhouse in Venetian Isle with private elevator and 2 car garage. Its just a few miles to downtown St Pete and the water.
1st floor is an open flexible living space with a full bathroom that can be used as a 4th bedroom/office/entertainment area. Walk through the sliding glass doors to the exterior landscaped enclosed paved patio or take the spiral staircase to the second floor.
Second floor is an open plan with Kitchen,dining, and balcony over looking the patio below.
The 3rd story includes a large bedroom with a full bath and additional storage place, laundry room, brand new carpet as well as the master suite. The master suite has wood flooring and high ceilings including a large bathroom with separate shower and tub, double vanity and walk in organized closet.Call Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Overlook Dr NE have any available units?
4611 Overlook Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Overlook Dr NE have?
Some of 4611 Overlook Dr NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Overlook Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Overlook Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Overlook Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 4611 Overlook Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4611 Overlook Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Overlook Dr NE offers parking.
Does 4611 Overlook Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Overlook Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Overlook Dr NE have a pool?
No, 4611 Overlook Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Overlook Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 4611 Overlook Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Overlook Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 Overlook Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
