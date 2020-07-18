4611 Overlook Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Contact Kyle Jones 727-480-5028 for a showing:

Come see this immaculate three story 3 bedroom/4 bathroom townhouse in Venetian Isle with private elevator and 2 car garage. Its just a few miles to downtown St Pete and the water.

1st floor is an open flexible living space with a full bathroom that can be used as a 4th bedroom/office/entertainment area. Walk through the sliding glass doors to the exterior landscaped enclosed paved patio or take the spiral staircase to the second floor.

Second floor is an open plan with Kitchen,dining, and balcony over looking the patio below.

The 3rd story includes a large bedroom with a full bath and additional storage place, laundry room, brand new carpet as well as the master suite. The master suite has wood flooring and high ceilings including a large bathroom with separate shower and tub, double vanity and walk in organized closet.Call Now!