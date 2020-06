Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly renovated and ready to go! Spacious bungalow on corner lot close to 49th St S and Gulfport. Renovated, new carpet, garage with laundry hook-ups. Two nice-sized bedrooms and living room. Breakfast or dining room right off the kitchen. Large bonus room could be family room. Small quiet yard and lot has alley access. Non-aggressive breed pet welcome with deposit.