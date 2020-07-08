458 11TH AVENUE N

Amenities
Located close to downtown St Petersburg, this home is unique and spacious with an attached partially furnished 700 sq. ft. guest apartment/office, large fenced yard and spa. The main house has 2 garages to allow for ample storage as well as a storage room. The living space is upstairs with an open floor plan with bamboo flooring and tile throughout. The kitchen is ultra-modern and there is a split bedroom plan. The master bedroom has spacious his and hers walk-in closets and the bathroom has both tub and shower. First and security to move in. Small pet with owner approval and $300 refundable pet deposit. Online application available at Property Frameworks with application fee of $50 per person 18+. All leases participate on the HVAC Filter Program at a cost of $20 per month, due with rent.