458 11TH AVENUE N

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Located close to downtown St Petersburg, this home is unique and spacious with an attached partially furnished 700 sq. ft. guest apartment/office, large fenced yard and spa. The main house has 2 garages to allow for ample storage as well as a storage room. The living space is upstairs with an open floor plan with bamboo flooring and tile throughout. The kitchen is ultra-modern and there is a split bedroom plan. The master bedroom has spacious his and hers walk-in closets and the bathroom has both tub and shower. First and security to move in. Small pet with owner approval and $300 refundable pet deposit. Online application available at Property Frameworks with application fee of $50 per person 18+. All leases participate on the HVAC Filter Program at a cost of $20 per month, due with rent.