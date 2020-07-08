All apartments in St. Petersburg
458 11TH AVENUE N
458 11TH AVENUE N

458 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

458 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Located close to downtown St Petersburg, this home is unique and spacious with an attached partially furnished 700 sq. ft. guest apartment/office, large fenced yard and spa. The main house has 2 garages to allow for ample storage as well as a storage room. The living space is upstairs with an open floor plan with bamboo flooring and tile throughout. The kitchen is ultra-modern and there is a split bedroom plan. The master bedroom has spacious his and hers walk-in closets and the bathroom has both tub and shower. First and security to move in. Small pet with owner approval and $300 refundable pet deposit. Online application available at Property Frameworks with application fee of $50 per person 18+. All leases participate on the HVAC Filter Program at a cost of $20 per month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 11TH AVENUE N have any available units?
458 11TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 458 11TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 458 11TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 11TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
458 11TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 11TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 458 11TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 458 11TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 458 11TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 458 11TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 11TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 11TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 458 11TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 458 11TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 458 11TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 458 11TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 11TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

