All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4563 1st Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4563 1st Ave N
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

4563 1st Ave N

4563 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4563 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4563 1st Ave N Available 08/18/19 Beautiful 2 bedroom in downtown St Pete! - This is a very rare find in St. Pete off of 1st Ave N and Central Ave! Charming 2 bedroom home boasting beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms and tile throughout the common areas, farmhouse style kitchen, beautiful breezeway leading out to a porch and full garage and storage. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping on Central Avenue and minutes from downtown.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4256946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4563 1st Ave N have any available units?
4563 1st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4563 1st Ave N have?
Some of 4563 1st Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4563 1st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4563 1st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4563 1st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4563 1st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4563 1st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4563 1st Ave N offers parking.
Does 4563 1st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4563 1st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4563 1st Ave N have a pool?
No, 4563 1st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4563 1st Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 4563 1st Ave N has accessible units.
Does 4563 1st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4563 1st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus