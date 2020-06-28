Amenities
4563 1st Ave N Available 08/18/19 Beautiful 2 bedroom in downtown St Pete! - This is a very rare find in St. Pete off of 1st Ave N and Central Ave! Charming 2 bedroom home boasting beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms and tile throughout the common areas, farmhouse style kitchen, beautiful breezeway leading out to a porch and full garage and storage. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping on Central Avenue and minutes from downtown.
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE4256946)