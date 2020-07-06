456 9TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location ! Location ! Historical Uptown !! The Totally Renovated 1910 House has so much Old Charm. 2 bedroom and 2 Bathroom with Washer and Dryer in the Kitchen area...Pets-up to 35lb Dog Only.....Unfurnished /Annual Rental...Available Feb 1, 2020 .Painted in inside and outside with a Front Porch and small fenced in front yard. Living Room has a Decorative Fireplace which is non-working. Dining Room has lots of windows to bring in the natural light with a built in Hutch. Master Bedroom has a Modern on-suite with Double sink vanity , soft close drawers and large walk in Shower. New Gas Tankless water heater and New Gas stove. (Teco) . Owner pays for the water/trash/sewage and will cut the grass monthly. AC and Roof 2016 plus Tented 2017. Close to Starbucks, lots of restaurants, and shopping centers. 5-7 mins to Beauitful Downtown St. Petersburg. Great to walk or bike downtown for all the events.This is in the Historical Uptown Sections and has lots Charm to the neighborhoods and 2 blocks to Round Lake. Do Not wait !!