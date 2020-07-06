All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

456 9TH AVENUE N

456 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

456 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location ! Location ! Historical Uptown !! The Totally Renovated 1910 House has so much Old Charm. 2 bedroom and 2 Bathroom with Washer and Dryer in the Kitchen area...Pets-up to 35lb Dog Only.....Unfurnished /Annual Rental...Available Feb 1, 2020 .Painted in inside and outside with a Front Porch and small fenced in front yard. Living Room has a Decorative Fireplace which is non-working. Dining Room has lots of windows to bring in the natural light with a built in Hutch. Master Bedroom has a Modern on-suite with Double sink vanity , soft close drawers and large walk in Shower. New Gas Tankless water heater and New Gas stove. (Teco) . Owner pays for the water/trash/sewage and will cut the grass monthly. AC and Roof 2016 plus Tented 2017. Close to Starbucks, lots of restaurants, and shopping centers. 5-7 mins to Beauitful Downtown St. Petersburg. Great to walk or bike downtown for all the events.This is in the Historical Uptown Sections and has lots Charm to the neighborhoods and 2 blocks to Round Lake. Do Not wait !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 9TH AVENUE N have any available units?
456 9TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 9TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 456 9TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 9TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
456 9TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 9TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 9TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 456 9TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 456 9TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 456 9TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 9TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 9TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 456 9TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 456 9TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 456 9TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 456 9TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 9TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

