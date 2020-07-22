Rent Calculator
4551 20TH AVENUE S
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 11
4551 20TH AVENUE S
4551 20th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4551 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
Tile floors throughout this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Updated kitchen, blinds, ceiling fans. Utility room for extra storage includes washer & dryer hookups. Central heat and air. Large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4551 20TH AVENUE S have any available units?
4551 20TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4551 20TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 4551 20TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 4551 20TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
4551 20TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4551 20TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 4551 20TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 4551 20TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 4551 20TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 4551 20TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4551 20TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4551 20TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 4551 20TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 4551 20TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 4551 20TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4551 20TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4551 20TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
