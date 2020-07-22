All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

4551 20TH AVENUE S

4551 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4551 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Tile floors throughout this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Updated kitchen, blinds, ceiling fans. Utility room for extra storage includes washer & dryer hookups. Central heat and air. Large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

