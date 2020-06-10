4545 13th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/19/19 Historic 3/2 Bungalow in St.Pete - Central located - Property Id: 146799



Beautifully remodeled St. Pete bungalow, boasting 3 beds and 2 bathrooms, NEW AC, Electric, Water softener, kitchen, Appliances. Large backyard with new fence, Gazebo and Fire pit for entertaining guests. Oversized Driveway that leads back to detached garage with ally access.



This property is perfect, will not last long.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146799p

Property Id 146799



(RLNE5088760)