All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 45 16TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
45 16TH STREET S
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:25 PM

45 16TH STREET S

45 16th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

45 16th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL INCLUSIVE & FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY RENTAL!! 30 Day Minimum. CURRENT AVAILABILITY: OCTOBER, NOVEMBER, DECEMBER 2020, and APRIL - DECEMBER 2021. This Downtown St Pete Retreat is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Contemporary Townhome with a 2 Car Garage and is located right across from the Tropicana Stadium, where you can walk or bike to Shopping, Restaurants, Museums, Waterfront Parks, and all that vibrant Downtown St Pete has to offer! Located in DTSP but also just a quick 15 minute drive to the gorgeous sands of St Pete Beach or Treasure Island! This townhome is privately owned and has been professionally updated and decorated with modern furnishings and finishes. Gorgeous polished porcelain tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom is furnished with a Tempurpedic adjustable bed for the ultimate sleep experience! Spend your winter season soaking up the Florida sunshine in this beautiful townhome! All utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 16TH STREET S have any available units?
45 16TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 16TH STREET S have?
Some of 45 16TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 16TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
45 16TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 16TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 45 16TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 45 16TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 45 16TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 45 16TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 16TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 16TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 45 16TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 45 16TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 45 16TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 45 16TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 16TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus