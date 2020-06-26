45 16TH STREET S

Amenities

ALL INCLUSIVE & FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY RENTAL!! 30 Day Minimum. CURRENT AVAILABILITY: OCTOBER, NOVEMBER, DECEMBER 2020, and APRIL - DECEMBER 2021. This Downtown St Pete Retreat is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Contemporary Townhome with a 2 Car Garage and is located right across from the Tropicana Stadium, where you can walk or bike to Shopping, Restaurants, Museums, Waterfront Parks, and all that vibrant Downtown St Pete has to offer! Located in DTSP but also just a quick 15 minute drive to the gorgeous sands of St Pete Beach or Treasure Island! This townhome is privately owned and has been professionally updated and decorated with modern furnishings and finishes. Gorgeous polished porcelain tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom is furnished with a Tempurpedic adjustable bed for the ultimate sleep experience! Spend your winter season soaking up the Florida sunshine in this beautiful townhome! All utilities are included.