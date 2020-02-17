All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

4450 40TH AVENUE N

4450 40th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4450 40th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Disston Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic, clean move-in ready 2-bedroom Condo. First floor unit 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, open kitchen, solid surface flooring, brand new microwave and sliding glass door to back yard. Assigned parking, On-site laundry and beautiful in-ground community pool. Both a 30 second walk from rear patio of condo. This upgrade and spacious condo has a year lease in a community that boasts mature trees in a super park like setting from the rear view of the condo. Additionally, the entire grounds are wonderful in such a natural setting. The Complex is located in North St. Petersburg, set off on quiet streets, yet an easy commute to any main thoroughfare interstate, shopping or other. Pet weight limit 20lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 40TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4450 40TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 40TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4450 40TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 40TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4450 40TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 40TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 40TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4450 40TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4450 40TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4450 40TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 40TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 40TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 4450 40TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 4450 40TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4450 40TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 40TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 40TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
