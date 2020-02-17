4450 40TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic, clean move-in ready 2-bedroom Condo. First floor unit 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, open kitchen, solid surface flooring, brand new microwave and sliding glass door to back yard. Assigned parking, On-site laundry and beautiful in-ground community pool. Both a 30 second walk from rear patio of condo. This upgrade and spacious condo has a year lease in a community that boasts mature trees in a super park like setting from the rear view of the condo. Additionally, the entire grounds are wonderful in such a natural setting. The Complex is located in North St. Petersburg, set off on quiet streets, yet an easy commute to any main thoroughfare interstate, shopping or other. Pet weight limit 20lbs