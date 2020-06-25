All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:57 PM

445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE

445 10th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

445 10th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Downtown St. Pete is where it’s happening! You can be a part of it living in this incredible North East Bungalow with a picket fence, large front porch and brick streets. Enjoy a short stroll to Beach Drive for great shopping, incredible restaurants, museums, festivals and waterfront parks, there is always a great venue to attend and something to do. Don’t forget the coming of the New Pier in all its Grandeur. This totally remodeled 3-bedroom 2 bath home boast a large master suite with walk in closet, European kitchen with loads of cabinets, inside laundry, living room with gas fireplace and a tranquil setting for the perfect home office. Outside, enjoy your private heated inground lap pool surrounded by a turf-scape yard, composite wrap around decking with retractable sunshade awnings and a tropical sitting area. Enjoy downtown living at its best with an evening at the Mahaffey, a day at the Dali or watching a Rowdy’s or Rays game all located close to your piece of paradise. This unique home is offered decorator furnished for a 12-month term at $4000 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
