445 NE 10TH AVENUE NE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Downtown St. Pete is where it’s happening! You can be a part of it living in this incredible North East Bungalow with a picket fence, large front porch and brick streets. Enjoy a short stroll to Beach Drive for great shopping, incredible restaurants, museums, festivals and waterfront parks, there is always a great venue to attend and something to do. Don’t forget the coming of the New Pier in all its Grandeur. This totally remodeled 3-bedroom 2 bath home boast a large master suite with walk in closet, European kitchen with loads of cabinets, inside laundry, living room with gas fireplace and a tranquil setting for the perfect home office. Outside, enjoy your private heated inground lap pool surrounded by a turf-scape yard, composite wrap around decking with retractable sunshade awnings and a tropical sitting area. Enjoy downtown living at its best with an evening at the Mahaffey, a day at the Dali or watching a Rowdy’s or Rays game all located close to your piece of paradise. This unique home is offered decorator furnished for a 12-month term at $4000 a month.