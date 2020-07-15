All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

4424 15th Ave S

4424 15th Avenue South · (413) 218-6319
Location

4424 15th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4424 15th Ave S · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3br/2ba Single-Family Home - This creatively designed gem features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a loft area for you to use as you see fit, washer & dryer hook-ups, AND a covered deck in it's spacious backyard! What are you waiting for ? Drive by and start the rental process to get you into your new home !

HOW CAN I SEE INSIDE?
Drive by the property FIRST. If you are seriously interested, please contact Kara at (413-218-6319)to schedule a showing.

WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
Contact Nina at (413)218-6319 with your full name, phone number and email address to get the link to apply online. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you are not qualified.

WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?
1. App Fee: $75 non-refundable application fee.
2. Photo ID
3. A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card)
4. Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of $3,250****
18 months to 2 year lease only
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically within 24 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Security Deposit (equal to 1 month's rent)
1 Full Month's Rent
Pet Fees (if applicable)
All move in fees must be paid in full before you can move in.

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee of $250.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
Prefer no evictions or money owed to previous landlords
Income requirements range from 2.5-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

(RLNE4920988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 15th Ave S have any available units?
4424 15th Ave S has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 15th Ave S have?
Some of 4424 15th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 15th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4424 15th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 15th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 15th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4424 15th Ave S offer parking?
No, 4424 15th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4424 15th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 15th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 15th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4424 15th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4424 15th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4424 15th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 15th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 15th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
