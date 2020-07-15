4424 15th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3br/2ba Single-Family Home - This creatively designed gem features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a loft area for you to use as you see fit, washer & dryer hook-ups, AND a covered deck in it's spacious backyard! What are you waiting for ? Drive by and start the rental process to get you into your new home !



HOW CAN I SEE INSIDE?

Drive by the property FIRST. If you are seriously interested, please contact Kara at (413-218-6319)to schedule a showing.



WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?

Contact Nina at (413)218-6319 with your full name, phone number and email address to get the link to apply online. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you are not qualified.



WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?

1. App Fee: $75 non-refundable application fee.

2. Photo ID

3. A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card)

4. Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of $3,250****

18 months to 2 year lease only

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically within 24 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Security Deposit (equal to 1 month's rent)

1 Full Month's Rent

Pet Fees (if applicable)

All move in fees must be paid in full before you can move in.



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee of $250.



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

Prefer no evictions or money owed to previous landlords

Income requirements range from 2.5-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



