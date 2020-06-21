4411 4th Ave N

Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in St. Petersburg.
Prime Location mins to downtown- Bus access near by, close to Shopping!
This home sits on a beautiful quiet brick road in central oak park area.
-Huge fenced in backyard with ally access & 1 car garage
- Perfect roomy layout for family
-Washer & Dryer hookups
-Brand new roof & AC for top of the line efficiency
-New paint throughout & upgrades
-Updated flooring / along with tile
-Cute curb appeal
+This home requires 1st, last, and a security deposit which is $1,000.
+Pets are allowed- $500 non refundable pet fee along with a $10 monthly pet rent per pet. (inquire for all info)
+ Application can be competed online with $55 fee.
+ We do not accept section 8 or prior evictions along with major credit debt( inquire for all info)
Secure this cute home today with deposit! It will be professionally cleaned and ready JUNE 22.