Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4411 4th Ave N
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

4411 4th Ave N

4411 4th Avenue North · (727) 218-6803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4411 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 22

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in St. Petersburg.
Prime Location mins to downtown- Bus access near by, close to Shopping!
This home sits on a beautiful quiet brick road in central oak park area.
-Huge fenced in backyard with ally access & 1 car garage
- Perfect roomy layout for family
-Washer & Dryer hookups
-Brand new roof & AC for top of the line efficiency
-New paint throughout & upgrades
-Updated flooring / along with tile
-Cute curb appeal

+This home requires 1st, last, and a security deposit which is $1,000.
+Pets are allowed- $500 non refundable pet fee along with a $10 monthly pet rent per pet. (inquire for all info)
+ Application can be competed online with $55 fee.
+ We do not accept section 8 or prior evictions along with major credit debt( inquire for all info)

Secure this cute home today with deposit! It will be professionally cleaned and ready JUNE 22.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 4th Ave N have any available units?
4411 4th Ave N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 4th Ave N have?
Some of 4411 4th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4411 4th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 4th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4411 4th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4411 4th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 4411 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 4th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4411 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4411 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4411 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 4th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
