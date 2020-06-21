4411 4th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in St. Petersburg.

Prime Location mins to downtown- Bus access near by, close to Shopping!

This home sits on a beautiful quiet brick road in central oak park area.

-Huge fenced in backyard with ally access & 1 car garage

- Perfect roomy layout for family

-Washer & Dryer hookups

-Brand new roof & AC for top of the line efficiency

-New paint throughout & upgrades

-Updated flooring / along with tile

-Cute curb appeal



+This home requires 1st, last, and a security deposit which is $1,000.

+Pets are allowed- $500 non refundable pet fee along with a $10 monthly pet rent per pet. (inquire for all info)

+ Application can be competed online with $55 fee.

+ We do not accept section 8 or prior evictions along with major credit debt( inquire for all info)



Secure this cute home today with deposit! It will be professionally cleaned and ready JUNE 22.