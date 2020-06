Amenities

Welcome to this tastefully remolded home on Coquina Key. A soon as you walk in you immediately notice the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural sunlight. This block house has everything you'll need to feel right at home. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with all new appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and recess lighting. The master bedroom has ample space for your furniture and both bedrooms have new built-in shelving to accommodate your clothes. The second bathroom is conveniently located right off the living room area for guests. Your laundry is located inside with a brand new washer and dryer. The new sliders leading out to the brand new deck will provide plenty of entertaining for family and friends. The backyard is completely fenced in and has tons of space. All the ceiling fans have been replaced with new ones and the home has been freshly painted. You are basically moving into a new home! Don't forget, you're so close to downtown you could bike there. Give us a call today to schedule your showing!