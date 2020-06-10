All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

434 29TH AVENUE N

434 29th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

434 29th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to be in the very popular Crescent Heights area of northeast St Petersburg. This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house is ready to move into today! The house features wood flooring, a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steal appliances, and brand new bathrooms. Brand new AC and ducts, all new electrical wiring, brand new plumbing & new water heater! Fabulously fenced back yard with deck is perfect for entertaining or a private night at home. Walking distance to popular grocery stores Trader Joe’s and Fresh Market. This home is within minutes from St. Pete’s two mile waterfront trail running along Coffee Pot Bayou and downtown Saint Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 29TH AVENUE N have any available units?
434 29TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 29TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 434 29TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 29TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
434 29TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 29TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 434 29TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 434 29TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 434 29TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 434 29TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 29TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 29TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 434 29TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 434 29TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 434 29TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 434 29TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 29TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

