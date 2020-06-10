434 29TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity to be in the very popular Crescent Heights area of northeast St Petersburg. This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house is ready to move into today! The house features wood flooring, a beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steal appliances, and brand new bathrooms. Brand new AC and ducts, all new electrical wiring, brand new plumbing & new water heater! Fabulously fenced back yard with deck is perfect for entertaining or a private night at home. Walking distance to popular grocery stores Trader Joe’s and Fresh Market. This home is within minutes from St. Pete’s two mile waterfront trail running along Coffee Pot Bayou and downtown Saint Petersburg.