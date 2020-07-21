4325 COBIA DRIVE SE

Amenities

on-site laundry garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Located in Coquina Key in S. St. Petersburg is this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home for lease. The main house is 3 Bedroom 1 bath and the oversized DETACHED 2 car garage is where the other full bath and laundry room is. There is also an additional bonus room/ Florida room inside the house. Great Corner lot with a fenced in yard. Great location, short drive to desired downtown St. Petersburg shopping and restaurants. Don't delay make your appointment today!!! SORRY SECTION 8 IS NOT AVAILABLE.