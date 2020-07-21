All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

4325 COBIA DRIVE SE

4325 Cobia Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Cobia Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in Coquina Key in S. St. Petersburg is this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home for lease. The main house is 3 Bedroom 1 bath and the oversized DETACHED 2 car garage is where the other full bath and laundry room is. There is also an additional bonus room/ Florida room inside the house. Great Corner lot with a fenced in yard. Great location, short drive to desired downtown St. Petersburg shopping and restaurants. Don't delay make your appointment today!!! SORRY SECTION 8 IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE have any available units?
4325 COBIA DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE have?
Some of 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4325 COBIA DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 COBIA DRIVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
