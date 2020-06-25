4262 3rd Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with one car updated garage house on a corner lot. Windows in every room allowing for natural lighting. Also featuring a Jack and Jill main bathroom between (2 bedrooms with access doors in each bedroom,) All flooring ceramic tiles,updated Central AC system and a split bedroom design with a Master bedroom bonus room. Enjoy the fresh air in this tree lined community sitting in the rear screened patio.

Close to the Gulf beaches, Shopping (Grocery and retail), Schools, Restaurants, Downtown St Pete, US 19 and the Interstate. Pets allowed with weight and breed restrictions and a $225.00 non- refundable pet fee and $25.00 pet application fee. Application $45.00 fee for all adults 18 and over to do the background check.