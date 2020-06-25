All apartments in St. Petersburg
4262 3rd Ave N

4262 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4262 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with one car updated garage house on a corner lot. Windows in every room allowing for natural lighting. Also featuring a Jack and Jill main bathroom between (2 bedrooms with access doors in each bedroom,) All flooring ceramic tiles,updated Central AC system and a split bedroom design with a Master bedroom bonus room. Enjoy the fresh air in this tree lined community sitting in the rear screened patio.
Close to the Gulf beaches, Shopping (Grocery and retail), Schools, Restaurants, Downtown St Pete, US 19 and the Interstate. Pets allowed with weight and breed restrictions and a $225.00 non- refundable pet fee and $25.00 pet application fee. Application $45.00 fee for all adults 18 and over to do the background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4262 3rd Ave N have any available units?
4262 3rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4262 3rd Ave N have?
Some of 4262 3rd Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4262 3rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4262 3rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4262 3rd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4262 3rd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4262 3rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4262 3rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 4262 3rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4262 3rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4262 3rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 4262 3rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4262 3rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4262 3rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4262 3rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4262 3rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
