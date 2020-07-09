All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:08 PM

4210 30th Ave N

4210 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4210 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03b2fbc06e ---- MO/LB PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS ALL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY // Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home 1 Car Garage with Bonus room in the Disston Heights Neighborhood! This home has all newer stainless steal kitchen appliances, stone (granite) countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms.Enjoy your large fenced backyard with separate patio area. Every room has a ceiling fan to ensure you stay cool. You will love having this updated flooring with tile, ergo and berber carpeting. This home has undergone a lot of recent updates from the newer water heater, custom blinds on all the windows to this newer AC unit and freshly blown insulation in the attic. Washer and Dryer included. FOR MORE INFO, QUALIFICATIONS, PRICING, ETC PLEASE VISIT WWW.ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM /// TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEND ME A COPY OF YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE TO MICHAEL@ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM ALONG WITH THE DATE AND TIME YOU WISH TO SEE THE HOME SO I MAY SCHEDULE IT /// THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 30th Ave N have any available units?
4210 30th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 30th Ave N have?
Some of 4210 30th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 30th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4210 30th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 30th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4210 30th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4210 30th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4210 30th Ave N offers parking.
Does 4210 30th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 30th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 30th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4210 30th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4210 30th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4210 30th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 30th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 30th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

