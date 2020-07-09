4210 30th Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03b2fbc06e ---- MO/LB PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS ALL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY // Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home 1 Car Garage with Bonus room in the Disston Heights Neighborhood! This home has all newer stainless steal kitchen appliances, stone (granite) countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms.Enjoy your large fenced backyard with separate patio area. Every room has a ceiling fan to ensure you stay cool. You will love having this updated flooring with tile, ergo and berber carpeting. This home has undergone a lot of recent updates from the newer water heater, custom blinds on all the windows to this newer AC unit and freshly blown insulation in the attic. Washer and Dryer included. FOR MORE INFO, QUALIFICATIONS, PRICING, ETC PLEASE VISIT WWW.ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM /// TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEND ME A COPY OF YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE TO MICHAEL@ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM ALONG WITH THE DATE AND TIME YOU WISH TO SEE THE HOME SO I MAY SCHEDULE IT /// THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.