All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 417 REGENT LANE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
417 REGENT LANE N
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

417 REGENT LANE N

417 Regent Ln N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

417 Regent Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
This is high style urban living at its finest. This spacious five story townhome, situated in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, will meet your highest standards for luxury, comfort and location. All bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, plus the kitchen is a cooks delight. When you walk out your front door, Tampa Bay and Beach Drive are just steps away. Fine dining, shopping, entertainment and all that our amazing waterfront has to offer are within easy walking distance of your new home. From the foyer to the rooftop deck, each room is luxuriously appointed, and so pleasing to the senses. This townhome also has an elevator as an added luxury. As you look at the photos and video of this splendid home, you will realize that you have found what you're looking for. You have easy access to Tampa Bay's alluring beaches, with their sugar sands and never-ending views. St. Petersburg's vibrant art scene is close at hand too, with lots of museums, performing arts facilities, theaters and concert halls within blocks. Don't miss out on this captivating townhome. Schedule a private tour today. All measurements are approximate and should be checked for accuracy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 REGENT LANE N have any available units?
417 REGENT LANE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 REGENT LANE N have?
Some of 417 REGENT LANE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 REGENT LANE N currently offering any rent specials?
417 REGENT LANE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 REGENT LANE N pet-friendly?
No, 417 REGENT LANE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 417 REGENT LANE N offer parking?
Yes, 417 REGENT LANE N offers parking.
Does 417 REGENT LANE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 REGENT LANE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 REGENT LANE N have a pool?
No, 417 REGENT LANE N does not have a pool.
Does 417 REGENT LANE N have accessible units?
No, 417 REGENT LANE N does not have accessible units.
Does 417 REGENT LANE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 REGENT LANE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus