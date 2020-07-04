417 REGENT LANE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage media room

This is high style urban living at its finest. This spacious five story townhome, situated in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, will meet your highest standards for luxury, comfort and location. All bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, plus the kitchen is a cooks delight. When you walk out your front door, Tampa Bay and Beach Drive are just steps away. Fine dining, shopping, entertainment and all that our amazing waterfront has to offer are within easy walking distance of your new home. From the foyer to the rooftop deck, each room is luxuriously appointed, and so pleasing to the senses. This townhome also has an elevator as an added luxury. As you look at the photos and video of this splendid home, you will realize that you have found what you're looking for. You have easy access to Tampa Bay's alluring beaches, with their sugar sands and never-ending views. St. Petersburg's vibrant art scene is close at hand too, with lots of museums, performing arts facilities, theaters and concert halls within blocks. Don't miss out on this captivating townhome. Schedule a private tour today. All measurements are approximate and should be checked for accuracy.