4062 10th Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Pool Home in St Pete - Nice 3 bed / 2 bath pool home for rent in the quaint Central Oak Park neighborhood of St. Petersburg. This house is situated on an over-sized corner lot with plenty of yard space to run around and a separate screened-in pool area great for entertaining! Walk inside to find a charming open floor plan. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertops and cabinets and a pass-through window/snack bar. The split floor plan features a large master suite with french doors that lead to the pool area and a master bath with a shower/tub combo. Great location with quick and easy access to beaches, Central District and Downtown St Pete!

Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.

Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com The application fee is $40 per adult. Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



(RLNE5429154)