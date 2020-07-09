All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 3 2020

4062 10th Ave N

4062 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4062 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pool Home in St Pete - Nice 3 bed / 2 bath pool home for rent in the quaint Central Oak Park neighborhood of St. Petersburg. This house is situated on an over-sized corner lot with plenty of yard space to run around and a separate screened-in pool area great for entertaining! Walk inside to find a charming open floor plan. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertops and cabinets and a pass-through window/snack bar. The split floor plan features a large master suite with french doors that lead to the pool area and a master bath with a shower/tub combo. Great location with quick and easy access to beaches, Central District and Downtown St Pete!
Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.
Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com The application fee is $40 per adult. Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.

(RLNE5429154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4062 10th Ave N have any available units?
4062 10th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4062 10th Ave N have?
Some of 4062 10th Ave N's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4062 10th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4062 10th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4062 10th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4062 10th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4062 10th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4062 10th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4062 10th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4062 10th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4062 10th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 4062 10th Ave N has a pool.
Does 4062 10th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4062 10th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4062 10th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4062 10th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

