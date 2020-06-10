4050 27TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Available to be rented out today! To this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home 1 car garage in the heart of Hershaw. Great location with easy access to main roads. Enjoy the newer kitchen cabinets with granite counters, newer appliances and alluring flooring.

The closet space in each room is more than plentiful and the garage is an added bonus for storage with washer/ dryer hook ups.

. Mature landscaping with front sprinkler system and utility shed. Back yard has an enclosed porch with a security fence all around the house, excellent for entertaining. Centrally located close to shops, schools and beaches. . Credit/ Background check required (75$ for both) First, last, and security will get you in! Available March 12tht. Pet friendly. $200 non refundable pet deposit. This house won't last long! Don't wait. Applications approved on a "first come first serve basis" Contact me today!