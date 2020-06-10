All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:51 AM

4050 27TH AVENUE N

4050 27th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4050 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available to be rented out today! To this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home 1 car garage in the heart of Hershaw. Great location with easy access to main roads. Enjoy the newer kitchen cabinets with granite counters, newer appliances and alluring flooring.
The closet space in each room is more than plentiful and the garage is an added bonus for storage with washer/ dryer hook ups.
. Mature landscaping with front sprinkler system and utility shed. Back yard has an enclosed porch with a security fence all around the house, excellent for entertaining. Centrally located close to shops, schools and beaches. . Credit/ Background check required (75$ for both) First, last, and security will get you in! Available March 12tht. Pet friendly. $200 non refundable pet deposit. This house won't last long! Don't wait. Applications approved on a "first come first serve basis" Contact me today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 27TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4050 27TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4050 27TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4050 27TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 27TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4050 27TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 27TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4050 27TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4050 27TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4050 27TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4050 27TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 27TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 27TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4050 27TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4050 27TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4050 27TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 27TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4050 27TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
