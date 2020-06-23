All apartments in St. Petersburg
4021 21ST AVENUE N
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

4021 21ST AVENUE N

4021 21st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4021 21st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Home. When you enter home, you are greeted by an expansive wall of 5 sliding glass doors which open to a large lanai, which in turn, opens to a very large fully FENCED back yard. The custom fence and palms provides back yard with total privacy. Large bank of windows in living rooms provides plenty of sunlight and a view to a large front porch, which is under one of the most majestic oaks in Pinellas County. This home was designed to take advantage of year around outdoor living. Oak was even lighted! Home was meticulously restored and expanded. The renovations took over a year to complete. Many projects over seen by the same perfectionist individual, have won awards. This is an incredible example of the way to do an affordable home that is totally relevant, with a timeless modern design, and done perfectly. Home has an stunning kitchen with floor to ceiling tile back splash. The home flows seamlessly from room to room, with the exact same tile being used on all of the floors, including the large Lanai. Tile was installed by one of the best installers in the area, whom routinely installs floors in Million Dollar plus homes. Walls are finished with a level 5 smooth finish. Imperfect Walls, are not disguised by a "knock down" finish. Exterior is a smooth stucco. Every detail was thoroughly thought out, including, but not limited to, the placement of outlets, making sure sidewalk to back yard was extra wide, adding a cement pad for a grill, location of Lanai TV, wall mounted garage door opener etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 21ST AVENUE N have any available units?
4021 21ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 21ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 4021 21ST AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 21ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4021 21ST AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 21ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4021 21ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4021 21ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4021 21ST AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 4021 21ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 21ST AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 21ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4021 21ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4021 21ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4021 21ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 21ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 21ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
