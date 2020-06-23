4021 21ST AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning Home. When you enter home, you are greeted by an expansive wall of 5 sliding glass doors which open to a large lanai, which in turn, opens to a very large fully FENCED back yard. The custom fence and palms provides back yard with total privacy. Large bank of windows in living rooms provides plenty of sunlight and a view to a large front porch, which is under one of the most majestic oaks in Pinellas County. This home was designed to take advantage of year around outdoor living. Oak was even lighted! Home was meticulously restored and expanded. The renovations took over a year to complete. Many projects over seen by the same perfectionist individual, have won awards. This is an incredible example of the way to do an affordable home that is totally relevant, with a timeless modern design, and done perfectly. Home has an stunning kitchen with floor to ceiling tile back splash. The home flows seamlessly from room to room, with the exact same tile being used on all of the floors, including the large Lanai. Tile was installed by one of the best installers in the area, whom routinely installs floors in Million Dollar plus homes. Walls are finished with a level 5 smooth finish. Imperfect Walls, are not disguised by a "knock down" finish. Exterior is a smooth stucco. Every detail was thoroughly thought out, including, but not limited to, the placement of outlets, making sure sidewalk to back yard was extra wide, adding a cement pad for a grill, location of Lanai TV, wall mounted garage door opener etc.