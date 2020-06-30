All apartments in St. Petersburg
4015 2ND AVENUE N

4015 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4015 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Lovely 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom fully furnished bungalow with 1 car detached garage. Fully fenced with additional parking pad inside back gate. Has inside laundry as well as garage laundry. Rent Includes cable, wifi and pest control. Quaint up and coming neighborhood. Easy access to the beach or downtown. Inside is fully furnished and stocked for easy move in. Includes full patio set up with newer grill. 3rd bedroom makes a perfect office. First, last month rent plus deposit required for move in..Available 5/1/2020. Min 12 month lease. All well behaved house trained dogs welcome. Max 2 pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
4015 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 4015 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4015 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 2ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4015 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4015 2ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4015 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 2ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4015 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4015 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4015 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

