40 BAYVIEW COURT S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Discover the new standard for elegance is this splendid waterfront condominium completely designed on your own private floor. The lavishly grande and refined residence, entirely furnished, offers a private elevator, glorious water views, an extensive balcony capturing the azure waters and tropical splendor that Marina Bay offers. Enjoy the views of the Marina and keep your boat high and dry on the lift. Pride of ownership is displayed throughout each room; the private entrance hall is expansive flowing gracefully into a spectacular dining room. Light, airy interiors feature a custom designed kitchen, separate eating area, snack bar, living room with a fireplace. The home has been designed with a media room. Additional highlights include natural gas for preparing gourmet meals, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 2 dishwashers, wine cooler, kitchen grill, a large laundry room, trey ceilings, double water closets in the master bathroom, hurricane standard windows & doors, central vacuum system, security system and a 2 car private garage. Marina Bay is a gated waterfront community offering two heated pools, hot tubs, gathering facility, work out room; minutes to the finest beaches in Florida, I275, Tampa, downtown St. Petersburg, fantastic restaurants, shopping, schools and places of worship. This residence is ready for immediate occupancy.