Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
40 BAYVIEW COURT S
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:37 AM

40 BAYVIEW COURT S

40 Bayview Ct S · No Longer Available
Location

40 Bayview Ct S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Discover the new standard for elegance is this splendid waterfront condominium completely designed on your own private floor. The lavishly grande and refined residence, entirely furnished, offers a private elevator, glorious water views, an extensive balcony capturing the azure waters and tropical splendor that Marina Bay offers. Enjoy the views of the Marina and keep your boat high and dry on the lift. Pride of ownership is displayed throughout each room; the private entrance hall is expansive flowing gracefully into a spectacular dining room. Light, airy interiors feature a custom designed kitchen, separate eating area, snack bar, living room with a fireplace. The home has been designed with a media room. Additional highlights include natural gas for preparing gourmet meals, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 2 dishwashers, wine cooler, kitchen grill, a large laundry room, trey ceilings, double water closets in the master bathroom, hurricane standard windows & doors, central vacuum system, security system and a 2 car private garage. Marina Bay is a gated waterfront community offering two heated pools, hot tubs, gathering facility, work out room; minutes to the finest beaches in Florida, I275, Tampa, downtown St. Petersburg, fantastic restaurants, shopping, schools and places of worship. This residence is ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 BAYVIEW COURT S have any available units?
40 BAYVIEW COURT S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 BAYVIEW COURT S have?
Some of 40 BAYVIEW COURT S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 BAYVIEW COURT S currently offering any rent specials?
40 BAYVIEW COURT S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 BAYVIEW COURT S pet-friendly?
No, 40 BAYVIEW COURT S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 40 BAYVIEW COURT S offer parking?
Yes, 40 BAYVIEW COURT S offers parking.
Does 40 BAYVIEW COURT S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 BAYVIEW COURT S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 BAYVIEW COURT S have a pool?
Yes, 40 BAYVIEW COURT S has a pool.
Does 40 BAYVIEW COURT S have accessible units?
No, 40 BAYVIEW COURT S does not have accessible units.
Does 40 BAYVIEW COURT S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 BAYVIEW COURT S has units with dishwashers.
