All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3945 7th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3945 7th St S
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

3945 7th St S

3945 7th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3945 7th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super charming bungalow - just renovated - Nicely renovated 2/1 bungalow with bonus room and attached one-car garage. Behind Lakewood Elementary on corner lot. Nice built-in storage in living-dining room area. Lovely restored hardwood floors in living and bedroom areas. Bonus room off kitchen can be office, breakfast room or other flexible space. Laundry hook-ups in garage. Bedrooms are spacious and bathroom has nice tile work and newer vanity. Gas hot water heater and stove will help keep your electric bills down.

(RLNE5051529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 7th St S have any available units?
3945 7th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 7th St S have?
Some of 3945 7th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 7th St S currently offering any rent specials?
3945 7th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 7th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3945 7th St S is pet friendly.
Does 3945 7th St S offer parking?
Yes, 3945 7th St S offers parking.
Does 3945 7th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 7th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 7th St S have a pool?
No, 3945 7th St S does not have a pool.
Does 3945 7th St S have accessible units?
No, 3945 7th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 7th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3945 7th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus