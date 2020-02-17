3945 7th St S

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Super charming bungalow - just renovated - Nicely renovated 2/1 bungalow with bonus room and attached one-car garage. Behind Lakewood Elementary on corner lot. Nice built-in storage in living-dining room area. Lovely restored hardwood floors in living and bedroom areas. Bonus room off kitchen can be office, breakfast room or other flexible space. Laundry hook-ups in garage. Bedrooms are spacious and bathroom has nice tile work and newer vanity. Gas hot water heater and stove will help keep your electric bills down.



(RLNE5051529)