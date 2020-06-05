3911 4th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 2br/1ba with bonus/office home in Pinecrest Subdivision! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!



Available August 1, 2019. Home is not available to be seen on Sunday, Fantastic 2br/1ba with bonus/office home in Pinecrest Subdivision! Unfurnished Rental. Light, bright and open airy floor plan is a must see. Completely updated modern ranch positioned on a quiet cobblestone block and less than 12 min mins away to Downtown St Petersburg, Dali Museum, Tropicana Field, Tyrone Mall, Hospitals, groceries, pharmacies and only a short drive to St Pete Beach! There are NO utlities included,



Top Tampa Destination including Downtown Tampa, Raymond James Stadium (Go Bucs!), Hyde Park, Ybor City, and TPA airport are all about 30 minutes away. Easy access to all the gorgeous beaches!



PETS: One small pet under 20lbs with $300NR pet fee First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Fully equipped kitchen (except for the oven-has a cooktop) for a delicious home-cooked meal.



* 1048 sq ft of living space

* New Stainless Steel Appliances



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1497950?accessKey=5cbb



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history



For additional information contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



