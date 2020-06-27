3864 ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

You can now enjoy living in this tree lined gated community with the community Pool right around the corner from the townhouse. The townhouse features two levels with central air conditioning and an open floor plan, with picture windows all throughout the first level giving the whole area bright natural light. The living room/ dining area combo is spacious and provides more than enough space for comfortable dining. The kitchen features a serving space open to the dining area, pecan wooden cabinets,and a pantry closet. The half bathroom is conveniently located on the first floor.. The bedrooms are on the second level equipped with ceiling fans, wall-to-wall carpeting that is also where the washer and dryer is located in the hallway in a closet. A nice feature for the master bathroom is round tub to soak in and relax for those hard-working days. The townhouse is a must see and minutes from to intra-coastal waters, shopping center, schools, parks and downtown St. Petersburg. One months rent and one months security with an approved background check and is also subject to approval by the home owners Association. Come take a look, live and get comfortable!!!