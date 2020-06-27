All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3864 ISLAND WAY
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

3864 ISLAND WAY

3864 Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

3864 Island Way, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
You can now enjoy living in this tree lined gated community with the community Pool right around the corner from the townhouse. The townhouse features two levels with central air conditioning and an open floor plan, with picture windows all throughout the first level giving the whole area bright natural light. The living room/ dining area combo is spacious and provides more than enough space for comfortable dining. The kitchen features a serving space open to the dining area, pecan wooden cabinets,and a pantry closet. The half bathroom is conveniently located on the first floor.. The bedrooms are on the second level equipped with ceiling fans, wall-to-wall carpeting that is also where the washer and dryer is located in the hallway in a closet. A nice feature for the master bathroom is round tub to soak in and relax for those hard-working days. The townhouse is a must see and minutes from to intra-coastal waters, shopping center, schools, parks and downtown St. Petersburg. One months rent and one months security with an approved background check and is also subject to approval by the home owners Association. Come take a look, live and get comfortable!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3864 ISLAND WAY have any available units?
3864 ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3864 ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 3864 ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3864 ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3864 ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3864 ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3864 ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 3864 ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3864 ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3864 ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3864 ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3864 ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 3864 ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 3864 ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3864 ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3864 ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
