Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Childs Park available for rent. Home features new vinyl flooring, fresh paint inside and out, granite countertops in the kitchen, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups and oversized fenced in backyard with alley access. Call today to schedule a showing! Minimum Qualifications: Credit Score- 600 or above, Monthly income at least 3x the amount of rent, and no evictions.