3854 MANDALAY DRIVE

UNFURNISHED TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located at Coquina Key Townhomes. This end unit features a spacious floor plan, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, walk-in closet in master bedroom and newer carpeting. Coquina Key Townhomes is a well maintained gated community and features lush tropical landscaping, a heated community swimming pool and spa. The location is prime for everything the Tampa Bay area has to offer! Just minutes to downtown St. Petersburg which is home to waterfront parks, galleries, shopping, theater, dinning, live entertainment and so much more! The gulf beaches are just a short drive away. I-275 is easily accessed and Tampa and the TIA airport are just 30 minutes away. Please, no pets.