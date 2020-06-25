All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3854 MANDALAY DRIVE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

3854 MANDALAY DRIVE

3854 Mandalay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3854 Mandalay Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
UNFURNISHED TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located at Coquina Key Townhomes. This end unit features a spacious floor plan, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, walk-in closet in master bedroom and newer carpeting. Coquina Key Townhomes is a well maintained gated community and features lush tropical landscaping, a heated community swimming pool and spa. The location is prime for everything the Tampa Bay area has to offer! Just minutes to downtown St. Petersburg which is home to waterfront parks, galleries, shopping, theater, dinning, live entertainment and so much more! The gulf beaches are just a short drive away. I-275 is easily accessed and Tampa and the TIA airport are just 30 minutes away. Please, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE have any available units?
3854 MANDALAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE have?
Some of 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3854 MANDALAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3854 MANDALAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus