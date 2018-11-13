3835 13TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath centrally located in a quiet St. Petersburg neighborhood. Terrazzo floors, updated kitchen and bath with newer appliances and new water heater. New AC and Windows plus LED lighting throughout. Close to Parks, the Library and Shopping! Great small fenced back yard with patio and off street parking. One year lease! 2 small pets (under 30 lbs) are welcome. NO SMOKING. Application fee of $39.99 is non-refundable. Rent is $1400/per month and $1400/deposit. If pets, a $250 non-refundable pet deposit is required. Landlord pays trash. Must have no prior evictions.