Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3835 13TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3835 13TH AVENUE N

3835 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3835 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath centrally located in a quiet St. Petersburg neighborhood. Terrazzo floors, updated kitchen and bath with newer appliances and new water heater. New AC and Windows plus LED lighting throughout. Close to Parks, the Library and Shopping! Great small fenced back yard with patio and off street parking. One year lease! 2 small pets (under 30 lbs) are welcome. NO SMOKING. Application fee of $39.99 is non-refundable. Rent is $1400/per month and $1400/deposit. If pets, a $250 non-refundable pet deposit is required. Landlord pays trash. Must have no prior evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3835 13TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 13TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3835 13TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 13TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3835 13TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 13TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3835 13TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 3835 13TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 3835 13TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 3835 13TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 13TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 13TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3835 13TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3835 13TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3835 13TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 13TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 13TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
